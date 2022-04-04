YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    I don’t get angry, have a high-pitched voice: Amit Shah

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Apr 04: In a lighter vein, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said in Lok Sabha that he has a "manufacturing defect" of a high-pitched voice and does not get angry except for on issues related to Kashmir.

    Amit Shah

    In a friendly exchange with Opposition benches, Shah said he does not scold anyone or get angry.

    "I do not scold anyone. I have a high-pitched voice. It is a manufacturing defect. I do not get angry, except for when it comes to the issue of Kashmir," Shah said moving the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Bill for consideration and passage in Lok Sabha.

    "I request both members of the ruling side and Opposition to look at it from a different point of view. The government does not have any other intention than strengthening the law (by bringing in the bill)," he said.

    His remarks came after an Opposition member quipped that he responds sometimes in an angry manner.

    More AMIT SHAH News  

    Read more about:

    amit shah

    Story first published: Monday, April 4, 2022, 21:08 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 4, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X