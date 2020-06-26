  • search
    I dare you….. Priyanka Gandhi to Uttar Pradesh government

    New Delhi, June 26: Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi has dared the Uttar Pradesh government to act against her, while adding that she will keep highlighting the truth.

    Congress leader, Priyanka Gandhi

    As a public servant it is may duty towards the people of Uttar Pradesh. That duty is to bring the truth before them. My job is not to propagate the government propaganda. The UP government is wasting its time in trying to scare me. Take whatever action you want, but I will keep highlighting the truth, she also said.

    This is time for unity, solidarity; relaunch of 'scion' can wait: JP Nadda in swipe at Rahul Gandhi

    I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP like some leaders, she also said in a tweet posted in Hindi.

    On Sunday, she had in a Facebook report cited a media report that claimed 57 girls tested positive for COVID-19 at the state run shelter home in Kanpur, with two girls being found pregnant, including one HIV positive.

    The state child rights panel had on Thursday issued notice to Priyanka, asking her to file her reply within three days for her misleading comments on the shelter home.

    Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:49 [IST]
