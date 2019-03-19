I cancelled events, but PM continued with photo shoot: Rahul's bitter jibe over Pulwama

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Mar 19: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for continuing with his programmes on February 14 depsite having full knowledge about the Pulwama terror attack.

Raking up the issue once again, Rahul who is currently in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh said,"I cancelled my programmes but Modi was at the Corbett National Park making his movie, three and a half hours after the pulwama blast. He had put make up and was posing.''

Rahul also targetted Modi's 'Main bhi chowkidar' campaign. "How are all chors in India Modi - Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi. Earlier he used to say I didn't want to be a PM, but a chowkidar. Now he says 'Hum sab chowkidar.' But it was you who has looted the country."

Addressing a rally in Itanagar, Rahul said the party does not want to stifle any voices. Talking about Modi's wish of a "Congress-mukht bharat", Gandhi said, "Look at the hatred in their heart. We would only like to tell them that they are free to lead their lives by this ideology, but they cannot impose it on Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur. We will not allow this."He also targetted PM Modi for allegedly shooting for a film at the Jim Corbet Park post-Pulwama attack.

Rahul also pitched the idea of Guaranteed Minimum Income. "If Narendra Modi can give money to a selected few, Congress will give the money to youth and needy of Arunachal."

Targetting the Modi-Xi "hugplomacy", Rahul said, "At the time when Modi was swinging with Xi Jinping, Chinese forces entered Doklam. But Modi stays mum. He then goes to China without an agenda. This is Modi's patriotism. We don't need this in our country"