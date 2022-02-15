'I can only speak truth, for false promises listen to PM Modi, Kejriwal': Rahul Gandhi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chandigarh, Feb 15: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, for making false promises.

"I will not make false promises. If you (public) want to hear false promises being made, listen to Modi Ji, Badal Ji and Kejriwal Ji. I have been taught to say only the truth," Rahul Gandhi said while addressing a public meeting at Rajpura in Patiala district.

"Before 2014, the PM used to talk about Rs 15 lakh in every person's account. He promised two crore jobs to youths every year. Now, he doesn't talk about jobs or corruption. Now, BJP talks only about drugs," he said at the 'Navi Soch Nava Punjab' rally.

"I came to Punjab in 2013 and said that Punjab's youth is faced with the imminent threat of drugs. But BJP and Akali Dal mocked me, saying that there is no drug problem in Punjab," he said. "They mocked me when I warned about Covid and appealed the government to prepare for a storm. But the PM insisted on beating thalis and lighting up the mobile phone torch," he added.

Rahul on Monday cautioned people against going for any "experiment" in the Punjab assembly polls, saying that maintaining peace was most important for the state and only his party was capable of it.

The Congress leader also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over unemployment, saying he does not talk about it and black money in his election speeches.

Gandhi also attacked Union Home Minister Amit Shah over his statement on the drug menace in Punjab, and asked him why he did not speak on the subject when his party's previous alliance partner Shiromani Akali Dal was in power in the state.

Gandhi also promised that the drug problem would be wiped out from Punjab if his party returns to power in the state.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Tuesday, February 15, 2022, 14:48 [IST]