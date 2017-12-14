I am with bhai says Chhota Shakeel on rumours of a split

I am with bhai was the reaction from Chhota Shakeel on reports of his split with his boss Dawood Ibrahim. There is no question of me splitting with Dawood and these are all rumours, Shakeel said.

The clarification comes in the wake of reports stating that Shakeel had parted ways with the don in Karachi. It was also said that he had moved out of the Clifton residence in Karachi, where Dawood lives. I am very much with bhai, Shakeel told Zee Media.

Meanwhile Intelligence Bureau officials continue to check into the issue. IB officials had said that they are trying to find out if this entire drama was just a ploy to divert attention.

Officials say that there is a succession issue in the D-syndicate. Shakeel's relationship with Dawood's brother Anees has not been the best. Shakeel has often complained to the don about Anees' high-handedness.

