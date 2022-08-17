India
    'I am still numb': Bilkis Bano on release of convicts

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Aug 17: Bilkis Bano said she was "bereft of words" and "numb" after 11 men who raped her during the 2002 Gujarat riots, were set free.

    Bilkis Bano

    In a statement released by her lawyer, Bano said, "Two days ago, on August 15, 2022 the trauma of the past 20 years washed over me again. When I heard that the 11 convicted men who devastated my family and my life, and took from me my 3-year-old daughter, had walked free. I was bereft of words. I am still numb."

    "Today, I can say only this - how can justice for any woman end like this? I trusted the highest courts in our land. I trusted the system, and I was learning slowly to live with my trauma," the statement said.

    "The release of these convicts has taken from me my peace and shaken my faith in justice. My sorrow and my wavering faith is not for myself alone but for every woman who is struggling for justice in courts," it added.

    "No one enquired about my safety and well-being, before taking such a big and unjust decision. I appeal to the Gujarat Government, please undo this harm. Give me back my right to live without fear and in peace. Please ensure that my family and I are kept safe," the statement concludes.

    After spending over 15 years in jail, 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case of the 2002 riots walked out of jail as the Gujarat government has allowed their release under its remission policy.

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 22:28 [IST]
