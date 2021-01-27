I am Shiva, my body gave birth to corona: Mother who killed daughters in AP tells cops

Chittoor, Jan 27: The delusional woman who was held along with her husband for the murder of her two daughters refused to take a COVID-19 test and said that she was Shiva and it was her body that gave birth to coronavirus.

The police took the accused Padmaja (50) and her her husband Purushottam (55) to a hospital for the mandatory COVID-19 test. I am Shiv, my body gave birth to corona. There is no need to test me, Padmaja who is a postgraduate in mathematics kept murmuring. She only took the test after being coaxed by her husband, who is a vice principal in a local government college.

The couple killed their two daughters assuming that they would come back to life within hours due to spiritual power as the Kaliyuga ends, turning into the Satyayuga.

However, what's more bizarre is that, the victims, who were in their twenties apparently shared their parents' 'delusional' belief.

Police have arrested the parents who allegedly killed their children believing they would return alive after being cleansed of all evil, Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar said on Wednesday. The official said the arrests were made on Tuesday and the couple was remanded to judicial custody.

"The couple was coherent in their versions as to why they killed their daughters. They may be having some psychological issues but they are highly superstitious and highly spiritual," Kumar told PTI.