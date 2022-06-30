Hydreabad man arrested over social media post threatening PM Modi, Amit Shah

YouTube
    Hyderabad, Jun 30: A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested here, police said on Thursday.

    The man, in the post had said the RSS and BJP leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on prophet Mohammad made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, they said.

    The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against the man for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, police said. He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior Police official said.

    Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made. Accordingly, police issued the notice to the man, who was subsequently let off, the official said.

    PTI

