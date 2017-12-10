Hyderabad youth shot by assailants in Chicago; family members seek govt help

A Hyderabad youth who was studying in Chicago in United States was shot at by assailants on Saturday. He is is undergoing treatment at a hospital in the US.

It is learnt that the assailants picked up an argument with Akbar at a parking lot and shot him with a weapon. The victim was later rushed to hospital. He has been presently under observation.

The victim who has been identified as Mohammad Akbar had gone to the US for higher studies a few months back.

According to family members who resides in Mallapur in Hyderabad said that they request Government of India to help them.

The police are on the lookout for the men behind this crime.

OneIndia News