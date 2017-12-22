Hyderabad: Woman set on fire by Stalker; succumbs to injuries

Hyderabad : Jilted love sets woman ablaze, arrested by police, Watch | Oneindia News

A 25-year-old woman, was allegedly set on fire by a man on Thursday evening in full public view in Secunderabad, succumbed to her burns this morning.

The victim died at around 7.30 am while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north zone) B Sumathi said.

The woman worked as a receptionist at an aluminium fabrication unit, the police said. The attacker, identified as Sai Karthik, is suspected to have known the victim, and has been arrested by the police.

It is learnt that the woman was on her way home and the accused, Karthik had followed her and stopped to speak to her. Karthik then demanded to know why she wouldn't marry him. They were talking heatedly when Kartik suddenly pulled out a bottle hidden in his shirt and poured kerosene on the woman. He then lit a match to set her on fire and drove away before it could register on witnesses.

The accused had confessed to the crime under interrogation and the reason why she rejected the marriage proposal was that he is not talented and that she is more talented and more beautiful. The accused also said that after she rejected him, he didn't wanted her to accept anybody else as well.

The woman, who suffered 60 per cent burns, was then shifted to the hospital where she breathed her last.The police had registered a case under Indian Penal Code section 307 (attempt to murder).

OneIndia News