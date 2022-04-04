Hyderabad vs Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar accepts KTR's jobs challenge

Bengaluru, Apr 4: Telangana IT Minister KR Rama Rao's March 31 tweet asking a company to relocate to Hyderabad from Bengaluru for better infrastructure did not go well with the ruling Karnataka government. However, the opposition Congress has taken it as a challenge as KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar pledged to restore the glory of Silicon Valley.

Housing.com and Khatabook founder Ravish Naresh had recently complained about bad infrastructure in Bengaluru despite the city generating good taxes. He tweeted, "Startups in HSR/Koramangala (India's Sillicon Valley) are already generating billions of $ of taxes. Yet we have v bad roads, almost daily power cuts, poor quality water supply, unusable foot paths. Many rural areas now have better basic infra than India's Sillicon Valley. [sic]"

Responding to his post, KTR tweeted, "Pack your bags & move to Hyderabad! We have better physical infrastructure & equally good social infrastructure. Our airport is 1 of the best & getting in & out of city is a breeze More importantly our Govt's focus is on 3 i Mantra; innovation, infrastructure & inclusive growth. [sic]"

KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar reacted to his tweet by saying that the change in the guard after 2023 elections will restore Bengaluru's glory. He tweeted, "my friend, I accept your challenge. By the end of 2023, with Congress back in power in Karnataka, we will restore the glory of Bengaluru as India's best city."

On his turn, KTR said that Hyderabad and Bengalutu should have a healthy competition in creating jobs and 'Halal and Hijab' should not be the focus. He posted, "Dear @DKShivakumar Anna, I don't know much about politics of Karnataka & who will win but challenge accepted👍 Let Hyderabad & Bengaluru compete healthily on creating jobs for our youngsters & prosperity for our great nation Let's focus on infra, IT&BT, not on Halal & Hijab."

However, Karnataka Minister CN Ashwathnarayan said that KTR's tweet was not in a good taste. "Being in responsible position, it shouldn't be the attitude. Trying to pull legs of each other doesn't go good for any govt.We're Indians,need to compete with entire world. Condemnable," he posted.

On DK Shivakumar's response, he said, "He is dreaming. Congress is never going to come to power. What kind of credibility does he have? They never delivered when in power. He doesn't know what's deliverance. They can't give any better future."

