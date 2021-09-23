Hyderabad restaurant worker arrested for placing hidden cam in ladies toilet

India

oi-Prakash KL

Hyderabad, Sep 23: The Hyderabad cops have arrested a housekeeping worker at a restaurant for allegedly placing a hidden camera in a ladies restroom. The incident is reported from Road No 10 in Jubilee Hills on Wednesday.

As per the cops, a 25-year-old woman had gone to the restaurant along with her friends. After she went to the washroom, she spotted a camera inside the toilet. She immediately brought the issue to the management's notice and lodged a police complaint.

Andhra-based cab driver arrested for allegedly raping Jharkhand woman in Bengaluru

The cops went to the restaurant to investigate the case and found that it was the work of housekeeping staff. The accused is said to be a minor who kept a mobile phone in recording mode inside the washroom.

The cops have seized the mobile phone and sent it to the forensic science laboratory for examination. Also, the minor has been apprehended. The police officials say that the case against the hotel's owner will be booked and arrested soon.

However, the reports in the local channels claim that the accused is not a minor and a native of the Nalgonda district. He has told the cops during the preliminary investigation that he had kept the phone when he went to clean the restroom.

The mobile reportedly contained four hours of recorded visuals.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 16:46 [IST]