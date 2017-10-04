Hyderabad police arrest couple for kidnapping five-month-old girl

Hyderabad, Oct 4: The city police arrested a couple from Rajendranagar area on charge of kidnapping a five-month-old girl last week. Acting on a tip-off, the police team arrested Hamsa alias Uma (35) and her husband G Chandrakanth, a cab driver, and rescued the infant, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shamshabad Zone) P V Padmaja said.

The couple allegedly intended to sell the infant for montary gains, she said. Around 17 years ago, Hamsa got married to a man and had two daughters. However, later her husband started residing separately along with their two daughters, she said.

About six years ago, Hamsa became friendly with Chandrakanth and married him. But the couple could not have a child and hence, both decided to kidnap an infant either for adopting or to sell, the DCP said. On September 29, Hamsa went to the house of woman whom she knew and asked to take away the infant on the pretext that a nurse was waiting to see the child.

The child's mother sent her sister and the baby with Hamsa. However, Hamsa managed to divert the attention of the child's aunt and kidnapped the infant and escaped, the senior police official said. Subsequently, the child's mother filed a police complaint.

During the course of investigation, the police today managed to arrest the kidnappers and booked them under relevant sections for the offence. The baby was rescued and handed over to her parents, police said.

