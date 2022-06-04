Hyderabad minor girl rape case: 2 of 5 accused, also juvenile arrested

PM Modi to address Post-Graduation Programme of 2022 at Indian School of Business in Hyderabad today

Hyderabad, Jun 3: The Telangana Police on Saturday has arrested the second accused in the case of gang-rape of a 17-year-oldgirl in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills last week.

A teenage girl who visited a pub five days ago for a daytime party was allegedly gang-raped by five people, including three juveniles, police said on Friday.

The father of the victim lodged a police complaint on May 31 stating that she might have been molested but she could not disclose what happened as she was in a state of shock, they said.

Addressing a press conference on Friday night, Deputy Commissioner of Police Joel Davis said a case on charges of outraging the modesty of a woman and under relevant sections of the POCSO Act was registered after the girl's father complained.

The girl was sent to a 'Bharosa' support centre for women and children of the city police as she is a minor.

Women personnel of the centre comforted her and a statement was recorded, Davis said.

Based on the girl's statement, the case was altered by invoking IPC section 376D (gang rape) and other relevant sections of the POCSO Act, the official said, adding that she could not identify the accused as they were not known to her.

Investigation teams have collected and analysed CCTV footage and other evidence, and have identified five people, he said.

An 18-year-old accused was arrested on Friday, the police official said.

Prima facie, the police have evidence against three juveniles and another 18-year-old person, Davis said.

Police teams are on the job of apprehending the other accused, and they will be apprehended within 48 hours, he said.

A juvenile allegedly involved in the case could not be apprehended as it was night time. He will be picked up during daytime on Saturday, the official said.

One of the juveniles is the son of a prominent person, he added.

Replying to a query, the police official said the son of an MLA was not among the five accused as per available evidence.

The investigation would continue and further action would be taken accordingly, he said.

The issue assumed political colour, with the opposition BJP alleging the involvement of ruling TRS and AIMIM leaders in the matter and taking exception to an alleged delay in arresting the accused.

Raising slogans against the police and others, BJP activists held a dharna at the Jubilee Hills police station in the city, demanding expeditious action.

TRS working president and state minister K T Rama Rao expressed shock over the news of rape of the minor and urged Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali and the police to take immediate and stern action in the matter.

"Outraged & shocked with the news of the rape of a minor in Hyderabad. Request HM @mahmoodalitrs Garu @TelanganaDGP Garu and @CPHydCity to take immediate & stern action. Please don't spare anyone involved irrespective of their statuses or affiliations," Rama Rao tweeted.

Responding to his tweet, Home Minister Ali said strict action would be taken against the offenders irrespective of their background.

"Sure @KTRTRS sir. It is a ghastly incident. Strong action will be taken against all the offenders, irrespective of their background. @TelanganaDGP & @CPHydCity have already been directed to make out efforts & arrest all the accused at the earliest & take strong action as per law," he tweeted.

Story first published: Saturday, June 4, 2022, 11:13 [IST]