Hyderabad: Man dismantles mic, confronts Himanta Sarma on stage
Hyderabad, Sep 09: In a bizarre incident, a man tried to confront Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad.
In the video posted by news agency ANI, the man, can be seen wearing a magenta scarf - the colours of Telangana Rashtra Samithi headed by K Chandrashekar Rao.
#WATCH | Telangana: A man tried to confront Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma by dismantling the mike on a stage at a rally in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/HFX0RqVEd8— ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2022
He tried to break the mic, as Sarma looked undaunted. Authorities responded quickly and took him off the stage. While being taken away, the man raised slogans 'Jai KCR'.
The incident took place when Sarma was about to address the Ganesh festival celebrations organised by the Bhagyanagar Ganesh Utsav Samiti.