Hyderabad: Film Producer Kareem Morani surrenders before police in molestation case

Bollywood producer Karim Morani on Friday surrendered before the Rachakonda police in Telangana in a molestation case.

Morani had allegedly molested a Delhi-based woman on multiple occasions in Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2015.

An FIR was filed by an aspiring actor alleging that she was molested by the film producer.

Karim Morani faces charges under section 417 (cheating), 376 (rape) 342 (wrongful confinement), 506 (criminal intimidation), 493 (cohabitation caused by a man deceitfully inducing a belief of lawful marriage) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of Karim Morani challenging the Hyderabad High Court verdict cancelling his bail in a rape case.

The producer of Dilwale, Karim Morani has also been accused in the 2G scam case, and has faced trial for the same. He had also been in jail for a few months for the high profile case.

OneIndia News