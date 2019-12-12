3-member panel headed by Retired Justice V S Sirpurkar to probe Hyderabad encounter: CJI to T'gana

Hyderabad, Dec 12: The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered three member judicial inquiry which is to be headed by former SC judge VS Sirpurkar into the encounter deaths of four four men who allegedly raped and murdered a 26-year-old veterinary doctor on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"We are of the view that there (should) be an independent inquiry into the encounter," CJI SA Bobde was quoted by ANI as saying.

''People have right to know the truth. If you order criminal trial against the police, we won't issue orders. Otherwise we're inclined to order inquiry,'' he said.

Chief Justice of India (CJI) S A Bobde suggested retired Supreme Court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar name who could take up the task into the encounter killings. The probe will be headed by former Supreme Court judge Justice V S Sirpurkar. Ex Bombay HC judge Justice Rekha Baldota and former CBI Director Karthik.

The panel must conclude its investigation within 6 months and submit report. It will have its seat at Hyderabad. The top court has also said that no other court or authority will conduct enquiry.

The direction was issued as the Supreme Court began hearing a petition by lawyers G S Mani and Pradeep Kumar Yadav seeking an independent probe into the killings.

On Saturday, a PIL was filed in the apex court to seek the SIT probe into the matter. The petition also suggested the matter to be monitored by former apex court judges, into the killing of four accused arrested on the charge of the brutal gangrape and murder of a 26-year-old Hyderabad veterinarian by the Telangana police in an alleged encounter.

Earlier, a seven-member NHRC team visited the encounter site, while two PILs were filed in the SC seeking probe by SIT into the killings and action against the state police.

On Dec 6, the four accused Mohammed, 26, Jollu Shiva, Jollu Naveen, and Chintakunta Chennakeshavulu, all 20 years of age were shot dead when they tried to escape from the crime scene after snatching the weapon from the police.

The four accused were taken to the scene where the rape and murder had taken place. The police had taken the accused to re-construct the crime scene at around 3.30 am. This is a procedure that is mandated under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code.

As the process was taking place, one of the accused snatched the weapon from the police and tried to escape along with the rest of the accused. One of them even opened fire, following which the police had to retaliate and opened fire on the accused persons. These four accused succumbed to their injuries after they were taken to the hospital.