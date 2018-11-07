Hyderabad: 4 puppies burnt alive in front of helpless mother; cops scan CCTV footage for clues

Hyderabad, Nov 7: In a horrific instance of cruelty, four puppies sleeping in a garbage dump here were allegedly set on fire by some people, leaving three dead and the other seriously injured.

The police are examining CCTV footage of the area to find out who is responsible for carrying out such an inhuman act.

The puppies were set on fire while their mother watched helplessly, howling, and attempting to save her newborns. She was later seen crying near the dead puppies.

The incident occurred on Saturday following which a member of an animal welfare organisation lodged a complaint on November 5 alleging that some people set the puppies ablaze, they said.

A case under Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and IPC was registered, they added.

Investigation revealed that some people had set the garbage ablaze at the site trapping the puppies sleeping there, police said, adding the injured pup was shifted to a veterinarian hospital.

