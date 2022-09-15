Was paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistan colonel to strike in India says captured terrorist

Hybrid Terrorist Arrested; Arms, Ammunition Recovered; Major Tragedy Averted : Reasi Police

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 15: A hybrid terrorist has been arrested in Jammu and Kashmir. The terrorist has been identified as Zaffer Iqbal. He is the brother of Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorist Mohammad Ishaq who was killed in an encounter in Rajouri.

His relative Abdul Rashid is in Pakistan and also works with terror groups, a release by Jammu and Kashmir police said in a release.

The police raided and arrested the terrorist from Plaasu Nallah and put him under sustained interrogation. During interrogation he confirmed his association with terror groups and also about the offences committed by him.

Was paid Rs 30,000 by Pakistan colonel to strike in India says captured terrorist

On this a joint operation of teams of Reasi Police , 58 RR and 126 Bn of CRPF was launched in Angrala forest and on his disclosure arms, ammunition and explosive were recovered from a hideout.

The security agencies seized one pistol, a magazine pistol, 22 rounds of live ammunition and a grenade. An amount of Rs 18,000 was also seized from him.

Terming the arrest and recovery a big success Senior Superintendent of Police Reasi Amit Gupta-JKPS said that Zaffar was in touch with terror groups and with his arrest a major terror strike has been averted.

The SSP further added that Pakistan handlers are constantly making efforts to revive terrorism in the upper reaches of district Reasi and people like Zaffar are working for them. He appealed that peace loving citizens of Reasi disowned millitancy in the past also and no such attempt will be successful in this area .

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 15, 2022, 13:49 [IST]