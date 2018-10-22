Hyatt Regency incident: Ashish Pandey's judicial custody extended by 14 days

New Delhi, Oct 22: Delhi's Patiala House Court Monday extended Ashish Pandey's judicial custody by 14 days. Ashish, son of former BSP MP Rakesh Pandey, was seen brandishing a gun on 14th October at Hyatt Regency in the national capital.

Aashish Pandey did not move bail application before the court.

Pandey had surrendered before a Patiala House courts judge on Thursday (Oct 18) . Pandey had been on the run since Monday when a video, which shows him brandishing a gun at the entrance of the hotel, made headlines.

The police had registered an FIR on a complaint from the assistant security manager of the Delhi-based 5-star hotel. Also, their statements were recorded.

The Ambedkar Nagar district administration suspended an arms license issued to Ashish in 1999.