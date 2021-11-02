YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus T20 World Cup 2021 Bypoll Results 2021
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Huzurabad Bypoll Result 2021: BJP candidate Eatala Rajender leads

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Hyderabad, Nov 02: Karimnagar, Counting of votes in the keenly-watched Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana is underway. As per initial reports, the BJP is leading with a narrow margin against TRS.

    The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

    Huzurabad Bypoll Result 2021: BJP candidate Eatala Rajender leads

    Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

    Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Eatala Rajender and Venkat Balmoori (Congress).

    The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

    It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

    More BYPOLLS News  

    Read more about:

    bypolls telangana

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 10:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 2, 2021
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X