Huzurabad Bypoll Result 2021: BJP candidate Eatala Rajender leads

Hyderabad, Nov 02: Karimnagar, Counting of votes in the keenly-watched Huzurabad Assembly constituency bypoll in Telangana is underway. As per initial reports, the BJP is leading with a narrow margin against TRS.

The by-election has been necessitated in Huzurabad in view of the resignation of Eatala Rajender in June following his removal from the state Cabinet over allegations of land-grabbing.

Rajender, who dismissed the allegations, had quit TRS and joined BJP. He is seeking re-election on a BJP ticket.

Though as many as 30 candidates are in the fray, the main contest is among Gellu Srinivas Yadav of TRS, BJP's Eatala Rajender and Venkat Balmoori (Congress).

The bypoll is a do-or-die battle for Rajender, while it is significant for the BJP as it aims at emerging as the alternative to ruling TRS in the 2023 Legislative Assembly elections.

It is crucial for the TRS as well as it would like to demonstrate that its dominance in state politics continues unchallenged.

Story first published: Tuesday, November 2, 2021, 10:20 [IST]