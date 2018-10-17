India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
Hunt on for former BSP MP's son who brandished gun during Delhi hotel brawl

By
    New Delhi, Oct 17: The Delhi Police has launched a manhunt to nab Ashish Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MP Rakesh Pandey, who was seen brandishing a gun at guests and threatening them in the foyer of a five-star hotel.

    Pandey, son of former Bahujan Samaj Party MLA and MP Rakesh Pandey, pulled out the weapon during an argument with a man in the porch of the Hyatt Regency Hotel in south Delhi on Sunday around 3.40 a.m., police said.

    Hunt on for former BSP MPs son who brandished gun during Delhi hotel brawl
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    In the video, Ashish Pandey and his friends can be heard abusing the man who used the ladies' washroom, police said.

    Also Read | Look Out Circular issued against neta's son for brandishing gun outside 5-star hotel in Delhi

    The Delhi Police has also issued a show-cause notice to The Hyatt Regency, where the accused was seen brandishing the gun, and sought a reply as to why action should not be taken against it. The hotel has been given 15 days to respond to the notice.

    Meanwhile, Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter to say that "strong and appropriate action will be taken" against the culprits including the friends of Ashish Pandey.

    Police took suo motu cognizance of the incident, which Chaudhry said wasn't reported by the hotel authorities or by the people involved in the fight but was recorded in a video that went viral on the social media.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 17, 2018, 11:35 [IST]
