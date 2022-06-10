YouTube
    Huge protests in Delhi, UP, Kolkata over Prophet remarks: Key developments

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Jun 10: Massive protests erupted in many states including Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi, and West Bengal over controversial remarks by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal on Prophet Muhammad.

    In the national capital, protests erupted outside the Jama Masjid after Friday prayers with hundreds of people calling for the arrest of suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma over her controversial statements about Prophet Mohammed.

    Security personnel stand guard as Muslim devotees stage a protest over the controversial remarks by two now-suspended BJP leaders against Prophet Mohammad, after the Friday prayers at Tile Wali Masjid, in Lucknow.PTI Photo

    Video footage shows a large crowd of people gathered at the steps of the famous mosque, some carrying placards and shouting slogans against Sharma.

    In Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj, stones were hurled as clashes broke out between police and protesters in Atala area over controversial remarks of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal.

    West Bengal also saw similar protests. A huge crowd gathers at Howrah in protest over the controversial remarks of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma & expelled BJP leader Naveen Kumar Jindal.

    Raza Academy staged a demonstration at Muslim Chowk in Karnataka's Kalaburagi against the controversial remarks by suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

    In Jharkhand, a large crowd of people gathered on Main Road shouting slogans against Sharma and Naveen Jindal, former head of the Delhi BJP's media unit.

    some policemen were injured while trying to control an irate mob near Hanuman Temple, situated on Ranchi's Main Road.

    Many shops and establishments kept their shutters down in protest against the remarks. The protestors demanded the immediate arrest of Sharma raising slogans.

    Story first published: Friday, June 10, 2022, 17:24 [IST]
    X