    Huge explosion and vibration reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Jan 21: A loud explosion was reported in Karnataka's Shivamogga district around 10.15 pm Thursday.

    According to reports, the blast and vibration in Shivamogga was caused by a box of dynamite exploding at the Railway Crusher Plant near Hunasodu of the district. Over 7 workers from Bihar found dead and more casualties feared. However, the concerned authorities are yet to confirm.

    Huge explosion, vibration reported in Karnatakas Shimoga
    Representational Image

    Tremors were felt across Shimoga, parts of Chickmagalur and Uttara Kannada districts. No clarity yet on what caused the accident.

    Locals also reported dynamite blast in Abbalagere taluk in Shivamogga. Shivamogga Rural MLA KB Ashok Naik said six bodies have been found.

    Eyewitnesses took to Twitter and social media and shared visuals of the moment when the incident happened.

    In May last year, a loud sound rattled Bengaluru which was later confirmed by the Defence Department to have been caused by a test flight.

