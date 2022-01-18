YouTube
    Huge asteroid to fly past Earth today: Here's how you can track it

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    NASA, Jan 18: An asteroid, designated 1994 PC1, twice the size of Burj Khalifa is set to fly past Earth at a 1,230,000-mile distance on January 18.

    The asteroid about 1.6 km wide and has been categorised by US space agency Nasa as a "potentially hazardous object" due to its relative proximity to the Earth while shooting past.

    Huge asteroid to fly past Earth today: Heres how you can track it

    "Near-Earth #asteroid 1994 PC1 (~1 km wide) is very well known and has been studied for decades by our #PlanetaryDefense experts. Rest assured, 1994 PC1 will safely fly past our planet 1.2 million miles away on Tuesday," NASA tweeted.

    "The closest approach of the potentially dangerous asteroid to Earth will occur at 4.51pm EST on January 18 (3.21am IST on January 19). It will be the closest for this asteroid for at least the next 200 years for which astronomers have calculated its orbit," according to EarthSky.

    Track it yourself here: https://eyes.nasa.gov/apps/asteroids/

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 15:50 [IST]
