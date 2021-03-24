Hubli: Maratha community members stages protest after statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji collapsed

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Dharwad, Mar 24: A statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji standing at the city corporation park tumbled down on Tuesday. The statue had been installed in 2019 after a long drawn struggle extending to two decades but it was not yet inaugurated.

Reacting to this, members of Maratha community staged a protest condensing this incident.

Before the incident blew into a controversy, city corporation commissioner Suresh Itnal, gave a written assurance to reinstall the statue within 100 days and doused the protest. The 12.5 feet high 8 feet wide statue had been installed nearly two years back but it was not inaugurated.

City corporation assistant commissioner SC Bevoor, filed a written complaint in the satellite police station, seeking an investigation on the incident. This succeeded in pleasing the protesters who thereafter withdrew the protest.