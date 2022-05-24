Karnataka accident: 8 killed, 26 injured as bus hits truck near Hubali-Dharwad bypass; probe underway

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, May 24: In a horrific incident, at least 7 people lost their lives while 26 got injured in a collision between a passenger bus and lorry on the outskirts of of Hubli city in Karnataka. The injured and being treated in KIMS hospital in Hubli. The drivers of both the vehicles died on the spot.

According to the police, the accident took place in the wee hours of Tuesday at the Pune-Bengaluru Highway. The passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor.

The police said that the injured have been taken to KIMS hospital in Hubli and they are undergoing treatment there while families of the deceased are being contacted to hand over the dead bodies.

According to the police, the passenger bus was going from Kolhapur to Bangalore when it collided with a lorry going towards Dharwad at midnight between 12:30 am to 1 am when the bus driver was trying to overtake a tractor. Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered in the incident. Further investigation is underway.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy has condoled the deaths and wished speedy recovery for the injured persons. He has also demanded the government to take proper action to prevent such accidents on Hubballi-Dharward bypass.