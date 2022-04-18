YouTube
    Hubballi violence: Bommai says arrests have been made action will be taken against guilty as per law

    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Apr 18: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said arrests have been made and an investigation is on in connection with the violence in Hubbali over a social media post.

    Basavaraj Bommai

    Action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law, he told reporters here.

    "Arrests have been made and investigation is on. All those behind it, also leaders behind it, will face the investigation and action will be taken against those guilty in accordance with law," Bommai said, responding to a question regarding the violence in Hubbali in the early hours of Sunday.

    A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post.

    According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

    According to police, a complaint had been lodged on an objectionable social media post after which a person was arrested. Not satisfied with the action, some people gathered around the police station but were persuaded to disperse.

    Later, a large number of people once again started gathering around the police station and indulged in heavy stone-pelting. A number of police officials sustained injuries in the incident.

    Story first published: Monday, April 18, 2022, 15:34 [IST]
