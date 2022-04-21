For Quick Alerts
For Daily Alerts
Hubbali violence mastermind arrested
India
Bengaluru, Apr 21: Hubbali stone-pelting master mind Wasim Pathan was taken into custody by the cops on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.
He was absconding, today he was detained by Hubbali police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubbali. He is likely produced to court later today.
A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post.
According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.
So far, the cops have arrested 126 people in connection with the case.
Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 17:26 [IST]