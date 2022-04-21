YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus IPL 2022 Elections 2022 Ramadan Time Table 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Hubbali violence mastermind arrested

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Bengaluru, Apr 21: Hubbali stone-pelting master mind Wasim Pathan was taken into custody by the cops on Thursday, as per news agency ANI.

    Hubbali violence mastermind arrested

    He was absconding, today he was detained by Hubbali police team in Mumbai and brought to Hubbali. He is likely produced to court later today.

    A mob allegedly went on a rampage damaging many police vehicles, a hospital and a Hanuman temple in the old town of Hubbali and injured some police officers on duty over a social media post.

    According to police sources, it was allegedly following a social media post of a digitally altered image of a Bhagwa (saffron) flag flying over a masjid.

    So far, the cops have arrested 126 people in connection with the case.

    More HUBBLE News  

    Read more about:

    hubble arrested karnataka

    Story first published: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 17:26 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 21, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X