HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018: How, where and when to download

By
    New Delhi, Oct 31: The HSSC Group D Admit Card 2018 will be released soon. Once released the same would be available on the official website.

    The release of the Group D admit card for the exam scheduled on November 10 and 11 had been delayed. Now the admit card will be available for download on November 2.

    Candidates will have to enter their details such as registration number and date of birth in order to access and download their HSSC Group D admit card. The admit card will have all the necessary details such as the exam city, centre, date and shift of the exam.

    The HSSC Group D Admit card 2018 fr the exams scheduled on November 17 and 18 will be released on November 7th. The same would be available for download once released on www.hssc.gov.in.

    Story first published: Wednesday, October 31, 2018, 7:22 [IST]
