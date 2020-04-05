  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    HRD ministry to decide on reopening schools, colleges on April 14

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 05: The government will take a decision on reopening of schools and colleges on April 14 after reviewing the coronavirus situation in the country, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Sunday.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In an interview to PTI, he said the safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government and his ministry is prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if schools and colleges needed to remain shut beyond April 14.

    "It is difficult to take a decision at the moment. We will review the situation on April 14 and depending upon the circumstances, a decision will be taken on whether schools and colleges can be reopened now or have to be closed for more time," Pokhriyal said when asked about his Ministry's post-lockdown plan.

    "There are 34 crore students in the country, more than America's population. They are our biggest treasure. Safety of students and teachers is of utmost importance to the government," he added.

    The 21-day nationwide lockdown ends on April 14. There have been indications from the government that the lockdown may not be extended.

    However, classes in schools and colleges were already suspended before the lockdown was announced.

    "The classes are already being conducted online using various government platforms like Swayam. We are prepared to ensure there is no academic loss to students if need arises to keep schools, colleges closed after April 14.

    "I am regularly reviewing the plan of action being followed by schools and colleges during the lockdown. A plan is also ready for conducting pending exams and evaluation as soon as the situation improves and the lockdown is lifted," Nishank said.

    More HRD MINISTRY News

    Read more about:

    hrd ministry

    Story first published: Sunday, April 5, 2020, 20:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 5, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X