HRD Ministry meets JNU officials, VC Jagadesh Kumar skips the meeting

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 06: The HRD Ministry on Monday met officials from the JNU administration and took stock of the situation on the campus following Sunday's violence, even as Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar skipped the meeting.

The meeting was attended by the JNU registrar, proctor and other admin officials who briefed the ministry officials on the sequence of events that took place on the campus and the measures taken to restore normalcy.

The HRD Ministry had called an urgent meeting over the violence that took place at JNU.

The ministry had on Sunday sought an immediate report from JNU Registrar Pramod Kumar after the violence broke out and students and teachers were attacked. There was heavy deployment of police on Monday outside the Shashtri Bhawan here which houses the HRD Ministry.

"A detailed report has been sent to the HRD Ministry about the sequence of events. The top administration officials are at the Ministry to provide all details leading to present situation," JNU Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar told PTI.

Violence broke out at the Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in the police.

Many were admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences here with injuries and discharged on Monday. JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh suffered a head injury.

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the ABVP blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours. Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had urged JNU students to maintain the dignity of the university and peace on the campus.