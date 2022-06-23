HPBOSE 10th result 2022 likely to be declared by June 27

YouTube
    New Delhi, Jun 23: The Himachal Pradesh HPBOSE 10th result 2022 will be declared soon. The same once declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) will be available on the official website.

    While no official date has been given for the release date of the results, some reports have indicated that the same could be out by June 27.

    This year a total of 1.16 lakh candidates took the HPBOSE Class 10 Exam 2022. The exams this year were conducted from March 26 to April 12 2022.

    On June 18 the Class 12 result was declared and a total of 93.91 per cent passed the exams. The girls outperformed the boys.

    This year the HP Board conducted the exams following the CBSE, CISCE pattern. The exams were held in two terms. The term 1 results were announced on February 10. The HPBOSE 10th result 2022 once declared will be available on hpbose.org, indiaresults.com, examresults.net.

    Story first published: Thursday, June 23, 2022, 12:57 [IST]
    X