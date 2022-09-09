YouTube
  • search
Trending Queen Elizabeth II Web-Stories Viral News Fake News Buster Coronavirus Explainer
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    HP: 4 WB climbers on Kullu mountain missing

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Shimla, Sep 9: Four climbers from West Bengal scaling Mt Ali Ratni Tibba in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district have gone missing, a state disaster management official said on Friday.

    They were identified as Abhijit Banik (43), Chinmoy Mondal (43), Dibash Das (37) and Binoy Das (31), State Disaster Management department Director Sudesh Mokhta said. The climbers went missing on Wednesday, he said.

    HP: 4 WB climbers on Kullu mountain missing

    Two more members of their group and a cook returned to Wachem near Malana and informed officials about the incident, Mokhta said. The Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABIMAS) is gathering a team to launch a rescue operation from Manali, he added.

    Virus fails to deter 100s of climbers at Mount EverestVirus fails to deter 100s of climbers at Mount Everest

    The sub-divisional magistrate of Manali has also coordinated a local rescue team at Jari to accompany the ABIMAS team. Satellite phones are being provided to the rescue team for effective and prompt response, he added.

    Comments

    More CLIMBERS News  

    Read more about:

    climbers missing himachal pradesh kullu

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X