HP: 11 killed after car falls down the hill at Rani Nallah in Kullu

Eleven people were killed after a car rolled down a hill near Rohtang at Rani Nallah, in Kullu district on Thursday.

The vehicle, which has been reduced to a heap of mangled metals, appears to be a Maruti Gypsy. Reports suggest there were tourists as well as local people in the vehicle.

The area in Rohtang in Rani Nallah is remote and notorious for unpredictable landslides and weather changes.

