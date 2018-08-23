  • search

HP: 11 killed after car falls down the hill at Rani Nallah in Kullu

    Eleven people were killed after a car rolled down a hill near Rohtang at Rani Nallah, in Kullu district on Thursday.

    The vehicle, which has been reduced to a heap of mangled metals, appears to be a Maruti Gypsy. Reports suggest there were tourists as well as local people in the vehicle.

    The area in Rohtang in Rani Nallah is remote and notorious for unpredictable landslides and weather changes.

    In an earlier incident, at least 33 university staffers were killed when a bus on a picnic trip fell into a deep gorge near Poladpur, around 175 km from Mumbai. There were 34 people travelling on the bus, and only one person could manage to survive.

    Story first published: Thursday, August 23, 2018, 14:53 [IST]
