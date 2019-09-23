Howdy Modi: Trump’s election campaign among Indian-Americans off to a stellar start

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Sep 23: Abki baar Modi sarkar was the campaign punchline for the BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned it around for Donald Trump and cheered for 'Abki baar Trump Sarkar,' at the mega Houstan event.

Modi showered praise on Trump and introduced him as the name familiar to every persons on the plant.

For Trump to be part of the 'Howdy Modi' event which was attended by 50,000 Indian Americans was an important move ahead of the crucial re-election he seeks next year.

The event had a feel of a Trump campaign rally. Interestingly, Trump treated the event as an election rally while highlighting some of his accomplishments.

This is why Houston was 'smartest' decision by PM's team for Howdy, Modi mega event

He spoke about the drop in unemployment rate among the Indian Americans and even lauded their contributions to the US as he pitched for their vote next year.

During his address, Trump highlighted the growth of US exports to India. India has never invested in the US like the way its doing today. He also discussed border security, which is an important issue for Texas that shares a border with Mexico. He said that unprecedented action is being taken to secure the southern border and stop illegal immigration.

Modi enjoys a rockstar status among the Indian Americans and his praise for Trump would sure help the latter in the elections next year where the Indian American voters are concerned.

Trump in his address reached out to the Indian-American community and said that his anti-immigration rhetoric is applicable only to those who come across the border illegally. Overall it was a masterstroke by Trump, which would have a great effect when he seeks a re-election next year.

Howdy, Modi: Why was the US President Trump late for mega event in Houston?

Back home, Congress leader, Anand Sharma was not too pleased with Modi's comments. He tweeted, "Mr Prime Minister, you have violated the time honoured principle of Indian foreign policy of not interfering in the domestic elections of another country. This is a singular disservice to the long-term strategic interests of India.

"Our relationship with the United States of America have throughout been bipartisan, vis-à-vis Republicans and Democrats. Your actively campaigning for Trump is a breach of both India and America as sovereign nations and democracies," he also said.