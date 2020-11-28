How tropical cyclones caused damage to the world amid coronavirus pandemic

India

New Delhi, Nov 28: A red alert was issued in Puducherry and Tamil Nadu as the two states braced for Cyclone Nivar, which made a landfall between the Mamallapuram and Karaikal coast around Puducherry, as a severe cyclonic storm.

It can be seen that Cyclone Nivar is the fourth cyclonic storm to take shape into the North Indian ocean this year. Earlier, Cyclone Gati, Nisarga and Cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc this year.

In the south, heavy rainfall triggered by the cyclonic storm, uprooted trees, damaged electric poles and left several areas inundated. The news came a day after at least three people were killed in Tamil Nadu as the cyclonic storm made landfall around midnight of Wednesday.

In May, this year, as many as three persons were killed as super cyclonic storm Amphan made landfall near Sagar Islands in South 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

Several reports stated that thousands of kutcha houses in the coastal parts of West Bengal were damaged. Embankments were breached in the low-level areas because of the massive storm surge.

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre at Alipore in Kolkata, the landfall was reported near Sagar Island of the Sunderbans between Digha in Purba Medinipur and Hatia in Bangladesh.

The other severe cyclonic storm was cyclone Nisarga, which was the strongest tropical cyclone to strike Maharashtra in the month of June since 1891. Reports suggested that it was also the first cyclone to impact Mumbai since Phyan of 2009.

The third depression and second named cyclone of the annual cyclone season, Nisarga originated as a depression in the Arabian Sea and moved generally northward. On June 2, the IMD upgraded the system to a cyclonic storm, assigning the name Nisarga.

Another tropical cyclone was the cyclone Gati, that struck the arid nation of Somalia on Sunday as the equivalent of a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds, making it the strongest storm on record to hit the country. Its landfall was farther south than any major hurricane-equivalent cyclone on record in that part of the world as well.

According to reports, at least four people were reported dead from Gati. The landfall occurred near Xaafuun, a small community about 900 miles northeast of Mogadishu, where the land juts east near the northern tip of the country. Hordio and Ashira, both desert communities, were also directly affected by the core of the storm.