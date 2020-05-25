How to spot a heat stroke; Dos and don'ts during heat wave

India

New Delhi, May 25: With a serious heat wave blanketing many parts of the nation the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) says this week's temperatures will usher the first heat wave of the summer amid ongoing nationwide lockdown and coronavirus pandemic.

IMD has issued red alert for most North Indian states, with the day temperature likely to touch 46 degrees Celsius by Tuesday.

IMD issued red warning for Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Rajasthan for the next two days. It has issued "orange" warning for eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Here are some tips on how to be cool during a heatwave

Dos

Increase water intake. Eight glasses of fluids in a day is a must.

Eat light. Diet should have fruits and vegetables.

Wear light weight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes. Use protective goggles, umbrella/hat, shoes or chappals while going out in sun.

While travelling, carry water with you.

Keep your home cool, use curtains, shutters or sunshade and open windows at night.

Pregnant workers and workers with a medical condition should be given additional attention.

Keep animals in shade and give them plenty of water to drink.

Listen to Radio, watch TV, read Newspaper for local weather forecast to know if a heat wave is on the way.

Don'ts

Avoid going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 5.00 pm.

Don't do heavy-loaded outdoor workout once the sun is up.

Avoid alcohol, tea, coffee and carbonated soft drinks, which dehydrates the body.

Do not leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

What do you want to know about heat stroke

Heat stroke is the most serious form of heat injury and is considered a medical emergency. It can be fatal or cause damage to the brain and other internal organs.

Symptoms of heat stroke

The first symptom of heat stroke is a core body temperature above 104 degrees Fahrenheit with cases of fainting.

Victim will have throbbing headache

Hot, dry skin

Rapid, strong pulse

Lack of sweating despite the heat

Muscle weakness or cramps

Nausea and vomiting

Rapid, shallow breathing

What you should do

Call for ambulance for emergency medical services or take the victim to a hospital immediately as delay can be fatal.

Do not give fluids to the victim.

Move victim to a cooler environment.

Try a cool bath or sponging to reduce body temperature.

Remove clothing.

Use fans and/or air conditioners.