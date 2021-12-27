YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus Air Quality Index India 2021 Omicron Cases
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    COVID-19 vaccine for children aged 15-18 years: How to register

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Dec 27: In a surprise announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that vaccination will start for the children in the age group of 15-18 years from 3 January 2022. The move is likely to aid in education normalisation in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school going children.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    In line with Prime Minister's announcement, the government has now come up with fresh guidelines to administer vaccine for children.

    In a fresh statement, the union health ministry said "COVID-19 Vaccination of children in the age-group of 15-18 years to be started from 3rd January 2022. For such beneficiaries, vaccination option would be "Covaxin" only.

    How to register for COVID-19 vaccine for 15 to 18 years?

    • All those aged 15 years or more will be able to register on Co-WIN. In other words, all those whose birth year is 2007 or before, shall be eligible.
    • Beneficiaries can self-register, online through an existing account on Co-WIN or can also register by creating a new account through a unique mobile number, this facility is available for all eligible citizens presently.
    • Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator infacilitated registration mode.
    • Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).
    • For such beneficiaries, option for vaccination would only be available for Covaxin as this is the only vaccine with EUL for the age-group 15-17.

    More CORONA VACCINE News  

    Read more about:

    Corona vaccine

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X