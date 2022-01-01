Biological E gets DCGI nod to conduct trials of Corbevax as booster dose

CAPF personnel to get precaution doses of Covid vaccines from Jan 10

How to register Covid vaccine for children via CoWIN app or portal? Check step-by-step guide

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Jan 01: As India strengthens its fight against COVID-19 , children in the age group of 15-18 will be eligible to register on the CoWIN platform for vaccination starting from today. The government has said both walk-in and online registration will be available.

In a televised address on December 25, 2021, the prime minister Narendra Modi said the government was following scientific advice in the vaccination drive against COVID-19 . "Vaccination will start in the country for children aged between 15 to 18 years from 3 January 2022," he said.

The Prime Minister added that the move would aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of parents with school-going children.

Dr R S Sharma, Cowin platform chief, had earlier said,''The registration process will require the children to submit 'student id cards' on the CoWIN portal for Covid-19 vaccination.'' ''We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards," he added.

Bharat Biotech's Covaxin, which has been granted approval for restricted use in an emergency situation in the age group between 12 and 18 years, is the only vaccine available for children.

The Drugs Controller General of India granted emergency use authorisation to the indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions earlier this week.

As per the Union health ministry's guidelines,

Beneficiaries can self-register online through an existing account on CoWIN using their school ID cards.

Children can use their parents' existing CoWIN accounts for registration.

They can also register after creating a new account through a unique mobile number.

Such beneficiaries can also be registered onsite by the verifier/vaccinator.

Appointments can be booked online or onsite (walk-in).

Step-by-step guide for COVID vaccine registration

Here is how you can register for COVID19 vaccination through the CoWIN portal.

Step 1: Log on to https://www.cowin.gov.in/home and click on the "register/sign-in" option.

Step 2: Enter your mobile number and generate OTP. Verify it.

Step 3: Register yourself by filling in your name, age, and gender.

Step 4: Select a vaccination centre of your choice, date and time and "Confirm".

Step 5: Click on the 'book' button.

Here is a step-by-step process to register yourself on the Co-WIN app

Download and install the Co-WIN app on your phone Open the app and enter your mobile number Enter the OTP once you receive it and click on Verify Now, the registration page will appear Fill in all your details including name, age, gender, etc Upload the required documents Click on the register button Select the health centre and book an appointment for any available date Tap on Book appointment to successfully register yourself for the COVID vaccine.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, January 1, 2022, 8:41 [IST]