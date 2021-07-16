Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine for children aged 12 to 18 to be available soon: Centre

How to prevent a third wave of Covid-19? 7 findings of ICMR study

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 16: Vaccination has been linked to a substantial reduction in the risk of Covid-19 admissions to hospitals, landmark research suggests.

The Indian Council of Medical Research's first nation-wide study of post-vaccination has revealed that though, the Delta variant of SARS-COV-2 was behind the second wave pf coronavirus in India, only 9.8 per cent cases required hospitalisation and fatality was observed in only 0.4 per cent cases.

Therefore, the study also suggested that enhancing the vaccination drive and immunising the populations quickly would be the most important strategy to prevent the possible third wave in the coming days.

The ICMR study also identified two new SARS-CoV-2 variants Delta AY.1 and AY.2. The clinical trial was done on 677 clinical samples (throat swab/nasal swabs) of individuals who had received two doses and one dose of vaccines (Covishield and Covaxin,) and tested positive for COVID-19.

Here are the 7 key findings of ICMR study:

Majority (Over 86 per cent) of the breakthrough infections have been caused by the Delta variant across India, except for the northern region where the Alpha variant predominated.

Only 9.8 per cent cases required hospitalisation and fatality was observed in only 0.4 per cent cases.

Southern, western, eastern and north-western regions of India was dominated from mainly Delta and then Kappa variant of SARS-CoV-2.

85 acquired COVID-19 infection after taking the first dose of the vaccine.

592 were infected after receiving both doses of the vaccine.

(71 per cent) were symptomatic with one or more symptoms, while 29 per cent had asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The study found that between March and June, there was "high community transmission" of the Delta variant of the infection, followed by Alpha and Kappa variants.

While scientists are of that opinion that a third wave is inevitable, it is possible for India to avoid a third wave, with timely actions.

Know when and where to ease lockdowns and restrictions on activities that now cover most parts of the country.

Keep pushing ahead with the vaccine programme with aim to vaccinate at least 40% of the entire eligible population as soon as possible.

Enhance surveillance, including sequencing enough viral genomes to identify potential threats from new variants of concern and action should be taken based on this.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 16:56 [IST]