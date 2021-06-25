How to merge COVID-19 vaccination certificate after first and second dose in to final one

More than 513 doctors including 103 from Delhi succumb to COVID-19 in second wave: IMA

New Delhi, June 25: In a recent development, the Union government has introduced a new feature on CoWin to merge two first dose certificates to get a final certificate, bringing relief to people of beneficiaries who had got two first doses using different cellphone numbers.

Speaking to a news orhanisation, RS Sharma, chairman of the Empowered Group on Covid Vaccine Administration, said that the two first dose certificates can be merged based on the ID credentials of those who had got the doses using different phone numbers.

Users can log in on CoWin with their registered cellphone number, click on "Raise an issue" option, select "Merge multiple first dose provisional certificates" and follow the listed steps to get the final vaccination certificate.

"CoWin has an easy system of entry where users have to register using their cellphone numbers to create an account. Many people, for whatever reasons, got their two doses using different phone numbers. Technically, they should have got both doses with one account," Sharma further told TOI.

Sharma said CoWin does not work on duplicate entries and hence would not automatically prevent new sign-ins if the same person registers using another cellphone number.

Meanwhile, India recorded 51,667 new cases of the novel coronavirus, along with 1,329 deaths due to the infection in the past 24 hours. According to the Health Ministry, the country saw a total of 64,527 discharges in the last 24 hours, taking the total recovery to 2,91,28,267.

The total cases of COVID-19 in India have now mounted to 3,01,34,445 with 6,12,868 active cases, the data showed. The total death toll in the country is now at 3,93,310.

Story first published: Friday, June 25, 2021, 10:51 [IST]