How to IBPS RRB Result 2018, officer scale 1 prelims 2018

New Delhi, Sep 7: The IBPS RRB Result 2018, officer scale 1 prelims 2018 result will be declared . The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The results are expected to be declared late today evening. The result will first be released for the Officer Scale I Preliminary Exam. IBPS conducts preliminary exam only for Officer Scale I and Office Assistant posts.

As per the official notification, IBPS is scheduled to release the IBPS RRB Office Scale I Mains examination 2018 is scheduled to be conducted on September 30, 2018. The results are expected before September 10.

IBPS is expected to release the IBPS RRB Office Scale I Mains 2018 admit cards by September 15. The result status for the IBPS RRB Officer Scale Prelims is hence expected to be released before that.

Please note, the marks of IBPS RRB Office Scale I Prelims 2018 would not be computed for the final allotment.

However, IBPS RRB Office Scale I Prelims 2018 examination is the qualifying round and only those candidates who score above the cut off would be permitted to appear for the IBPS RRB Mains on September 30, 2018. The results once declared will be available on IBPS.in.

How to check IBPS RRB Result 2018 for officer scale 1 prelims 2018:

Go to IBPS.in

Click on the results link

Enter your registration number

View results

Download results

Take a printout