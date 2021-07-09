For Quick Alerts
How to ensure safe, incident free rainy season? BSES releases advisory for citizens ahead of monsoon onset
India
New Delhi, July 09: The BSES on Thursday released an advisory ahead of the arrival of monsoon in Delhi to ensure a safe and incident free rainy season by following simple safety guidelines.
It noted that water-logging, uprooting of trees due to strong winds, damage to electricity installations owing to falling branches resulting in outages were some of the unique problems during monsoons.
- Switch off power supply of the affected area as a precautionary measure
- Ensure reliable power supply to our 45 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season.
- To minimize the accumulation of moisture in the grids and panels, active measures including increasing the height of foundation bases of transformers in low-lying areas to safe levels, preventing water logging, and proper fencing around all plinth and pole mounted transfers, have been taken.
- Customers to stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub stations, transformers, and streetlights, to get wiring in their respective premises checked, to put-off the main switch in case of water logging or leakage in meter cabin, to install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to prevent shocks, and keep a tester handy to check faulty switches, among others.
- Customers should report any incidents of illegal drawing of electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipment that can pose a serious safety hazard, as well as unplanned digging that often leads to power outages.
Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 14:10 [IST]