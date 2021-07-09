How to ensure safe, incident free rainy season? BSES releases advisory for citizens ahead of monsoon onset

Longest delayed since 2006; Data from past show Monsoons are likely to get worse

New Delhi, July 09: The BSES on Thursday released an advisory ahead of the arrival of monsoon in Delhi to ensure a safe and incident free rainy season by following simple safety guidelines.

It noted that water-logging, uprooting of trees due to strong winds, damage to electricity installations owing to falling branches resulting in outages were some of the unique problems during monsoons.

Switch off power supply of the affected area as a precautionary measure

Ensure reliable power supply to our 45 lakh consumers while taking all safety measures that are required during the rainy season.

To minimize the accumulation of moisture in the grids and panels, active measures including increasing the height of foundation bases of transformers in low-lying areas to safe levels, preventing water logging, and proper fencing around all plinth and pole mounted transfers, have been taken.

Customers to stay away from electrical installations like electricity poles, sub stations, transformers, and streetlights, to get wiring in their respective premises checked, to put-off the main switch in case of water logging or leakage in meter cabin, to install an Earth Leakage Circuit Breaker (ELCB) to prevent shocks, and keep a tester handy to check faulty switches, among others.

Customers should report any incidents of illegal drawing of electricity by hooking on to mainlines or electrical equipment that can pose a serious safety hazard, as well as unplanned digging that often leads to power outages.

Story first published: Friday, July 9, 2021, 14:10 [IST]