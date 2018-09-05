How to download SBI PO 2018 interview call letter, marks soon

New Delhi, Sep 5: The SBI PO 2018 interview call letters have been released. The same is available on the official website.

The interview call letters for all the candidates who have qualified in the SBI PO Mains Exam 2018 have only been released. The SBI PO Mains 2018 Results were announced last week.

The individual schedule for SBI PO 2018 interview round would be mentioned in the call letters/ admit cards. The facility to download the call letter was made available on September 3, 2018 and would be available till October 12, 2018. All the qualified candidates, however, are advised to download the call letters at the earliest. Also, the SBI PO Mains 2018 Marks are expected to be released soon. Candidates who have been shortlisted may download their interview call letters from sbi.co.in/careers.