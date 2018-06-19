English

How to check Periyar University Result 2018

    The Periyar University Result 2018 has been declared. The results are available on the official website.

    How to check Periyar University Result 2018

    After much confusion and problems with the website, the results were declared.
    The exam for under graduate and post graduate courses offered by the university was conducted in April 2018.

    The university had recently released PRIDE exam result. PRIDE exam is conducted for admission to distance courses offered by the university. The exams were earlier scheduled to be conducted in December 2017 but were postponed and then conducted in February 2018.

    The university has also released the exam centre list and time table for the UICP June Exam. The results are available on http://periyaruniversity.ac.in/.

    How to check Periyar University Result 2018:

    • Go to http://periyaruniversity.ac.in/
    • Click on the results link that is flashing on the home page
    • Enter required details
    • Submit
    • Download results
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Tuesday, June 19, 2018, 6:41 [IST]
