The IIT Jam 2018 results have been declared by IIT Bombay. The results are available on the official website.

As the results were declared, the website was slow as the load on the server was heavy. JAM 2018 was conducted to provide admissions to MSc (four semesters), joint MSc - PhD, MSc - PhD dual degree, etc programmes at the premier institute and integrated PhD degree programmes at IISc.

The result describes the qualifying status of those who took the Joint Admission Test for MSc programme. This examination was conducted by IIT Bombay in February 2018. The results are available on jam.iitb.ac.in.

How to check IIT Jam 2018 results:

Go to jam.iitb.ac.in

Click on the results link

Enter required details

Download results

Take a printout

OneIndia News

