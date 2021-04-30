Zuckerberg at Congress: Facebook CEO must act like a statesman leading a 'country'

Congress testimony: Zuckerberg says ‘no’ when asked if he would like to share his private info

Zhenhua data leak: Govt sets up expert panel to study reports of China snooping on VIPs

How to check if your data has been exposed in a data breach?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Apr 30: A data breach occurs when a hacker gains access to the data­base of a service or company which contains users' private information.

During a data breach, personal information such as email ID, passwords, date of birth, addresses, credit/debit card numbers, bank accounts, etc, are potentially exposed to hackers.

A website called 'Have I been pwned' can help users to determine if their data has been exposed in an online breach.

How to check if your data has been leaked?

Go to the URL: haveibeenpwned.com on your mobile or computer device.

Enter your email id in the search bar and press Enter

After entering, you will see a complete list of leaked databases where your email was leaked. The website will also give you a list of companies that have your data and have been breached in the past.

If your email has been compromised the website will give you a warning to immediately change your password and enable two-factor authentication on your account so that no one other than you can get access to your account, even if they have your credentials.

What should you do?

You don't have to worry for now. But still, if you haven't changed your password for quite some time, consider changing it.

Keep changing your passwords to everything every few months. Make sure you keep your documents like passport, driver's license, and identity documents safe and updated.

Better safe than worry.