How to check COVID-19 test result online in Karnataka

Bengaluru, Aug 19: The Karnataka Government has launched a portal where you can check COVID-19 tests online.

Karnataka has conducted 20 lakh COVID-19 tests from March 23 and August 16. It is one of the top states in the country where number of tests are concerned.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Karnataka reported 7,665 new cases of COVID-19 and 139 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 2,40,948 and death toll to 4,201, the health department said.

The day also saw recoveries overtaking the number of new positive cases, with 8,387 patients getting discharged.

Of the fresh cases reported today, 2,242 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of August 18 evening, cumulatively 2,40,948 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 4,201 deaths and 1,56,949 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of 79,782 active cases, 79,085 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 697 are in ICU.

The bulletin said 49 out of 139 deaths reported on Tuesday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dharwad (10), Ballari and Dakshina Kannada (9), Bidar (8), Belagavi and Hassan (7), Mysuru (6), Raichur and Tumkur (4); Bengaluru Rural, Haveri, Shivamogga, Vijayapura and Yadgir (3), Gadag, Kalaburagi and Mandya (2), and Bagalkote, Chamarajanagara, Davangere, Koppal and Uttara Kannada (1).

Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

To check your COVID-19 test online you can visit https://www.covidwar.karnataka.gov.in/service1. Once on the page you will need to enter your SRF ID and the Captcha Code and then click on search.