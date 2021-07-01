How To Apply For Amma Vodi Free Laptop Scheme Online: Registration Link, Eligibility and Documents Required

Jagan to have 5 deputy CMs in his cabinet, each from different community

New Delhi, June 01: The Amma Vodi Free Laptop Yojana 2021, also called the Jagananna Amma Vodi Laptop Scheme 2021 was launched by the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, as a part of ' Navaratnalu'.

AP Free Laptop Yojana 2021 is launched to provide financial assistance to each mother/ guardian of the below poverty line families, regardless of the creed, caste, region, and religion to enable her to educate the child/ren from Class 1 to 12.

A total of Rs. 6318 Crores are dedicated to the fulfillment of the jaganannaammavodi.ap.gov.in Free Laptop Scheme 2021. Rs. 15000 annually will be provided to the below poverty line household mothers in favor of educating their school-going children.

How To Apply for Amma Vodi Free Laptop Scheme 2021?

Visit Offiical Website: Candidates/ interested applicants must visit the official website, i.e. jaganannaammavodi.ap.gov.in.

Look on the Homepage: On the homepage, look for the link named 'Amma Vodi Application Form' and click on it.

Download the Application form: Once you click the link, the form will be downloaded. Now, you need to fill in the details correctly. These include name, contact address, and other personal information.

Choose Laptop or 15000/-: In the next session, you have an option to choose in between your 15000 Rs or Laptop.

Attach Documents: Now, you need to attach documents like passport size photographs, Aadhaar card, etc.

Check and Submit: Once you have attached the documents, check the complete form carefully and submit it to nearest government office. You can also upload the form on the official website of the government.

Documents For Amma Vodi 2021

Aadhar card

Residence certificate

School ID card

Ration card

Mobile number

Passport size photograph

Birth certificate

Bank Account Details

PAN Card